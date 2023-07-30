[Watch] Jey Uso breaks character moments before getting attacked by Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have been at war with each other in the most intense storyline in WWE in many years. Their story added another chapter to The Bloodline Saga on the latest episode of SmackDown. However, the Real Chief broke character just before the closing segment.

The former Right Hand Man took on the up-and-coming Grayson Waller in the main event of the Friday night show. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa were seated near the ringside, watching every step taken by Jey Uso.

After hitting a Spear followed by a huge frog splash, Jey emerged victorious to continue building moment toward the blockbuster Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition of Tribal Chief at SummerSlam in one week's time.

However, Jey Uso was audible after he delivered his finisher. He appeared to thank Waller, seemingly for his contribution to the quality of the match.

While Jey is a babyface, thanking the heel before the end of the match was a break in character, and fans took notice.

After the win, Jey delivered a hellacious Spear to the Tribal Chief, but Solo Sikoa's presence helped the Head of the Table stand tall to close out the show.

Roxanne Perez believes Roman Reigns could lose his title to Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023

The Tribal Chief has been the world champion for over 1000 days. He has defeated almost every big name en route to his historic title reign. Jey Uso is the next in line to challenge him.

Roxanne Perez believes that the former WWE tag team champion could be the one to put an end to the former Shield member's title run.

"I think so. I think Roman Reigns' time is past due. I think he needs a taste of his own medicine. He's been on this high horse, and I think Jey Uso will push him off that high horse. That's one of my favorite storylines, by the way. It's been so well put together, and every single time they are on TV, you just wanna know what's gonna happen. Yeah, it's been amazing," said Roxanne Perez during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. [From 15:54 - 16:28]

The last time Roman Reigns faced Jey Uso in a singles bout was on October 25, 2020, in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match. Reigns retained his Universal Title and is also the favorite to do so at SummerSlam 2023. Could Jey Uso surprise everyone and come out on top?

