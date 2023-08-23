[Watch] Jey Uso dances with former Bloodline member after quitting WWE; Solo Sikoa also present

While Jey Uso may not be interested in keeping ties with former Bloodline stablemates Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in WWE, the three stars were recently seen enjoying together, keeping their in-ring tensions aside.

Things have been going downhill for the Bloodline over the last several months. Jey Uso finally snapped after his twin brother Jimmy cost him the match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Frustrated with all the drama, the former tag team champion laid out all three of Roman, Solo, and Jimmy and announced that he's quitting The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE.

Amidst all the dissension, the Anoa'i family stars were recently seen together at a family get-together. In another video that has been making rounds on social media, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso were seen shaking a leg together, along with an elder woman from the family. Younger brother Solo Sikoa was also spotted enjoying himself in the back.

Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi), Jimmy Uso's wife, also posted an image from the event. However, the former WWE star blurred out Jey and Solo from the picture, keeping kayfabe truly alive.

Top WWE star wants Jey Uso to join his faction after quitting the Bloodline

Despite being a multiple-time tag team champion, Jey Uso has emerged as a credible singles star in the last few years. The 38-year-old's series of matches against Roman Reigns are some of the best work of his career, and he came fairly close to usurping the Head of the Table but was denied by his own twin brother.

While the star has ended ties with The Bloodline, doors are open for him to join another faction. Dominik Mysterio recently expressed his desire to see Main Event Jey don the purple color of The Judgment Day:

"I got Jey. Jey's gotta join The Judgment Day. (...) [He's gotta change his color from red to purple] He can keep the all-white pants but maybe the palm trees a little purple and black in there. And I think that fit perfectly. He's got the tattoos. [Jey Uso is not gonna join The Judgment Day.] Why not? I think he'd be a perfect fit. [He's gotta find a new family.] He can't be going solo," he said.

Jey is likely to stay away from WWE for the time being as the company seemingly wants to delay the potential match between him and Jimmy. However, the latter will be present on SmackDown this Friday!

