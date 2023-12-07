[WATCH] Jey Uso reacts to 29-year-old former champion using "YEET" on live show

Jey Uso and WWE shocked the fans when they stopped using a catchphrase that the superstar made popular at the Fastlane Press Conference. However, 29-year-old Trick Williams used the phrase on The Bump in front of Jey.

The former Bloodline member got his first shot at the World Heavyweight Championship on this week's episode of WWE RAW. He and Seth Rollins had an enthralling match that kept the fans captivated. In the end, Rollins retained his title before Drew McIntyre destroyed both stars.

During the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Jey addressed Drew McIntyre's hatred for him, the main event match against Rollins, and many more topics. Uso was joined by former North American Champion Trick Williams, who spoke about his upcoming bout at NXT Deadline this week.

While hyping each other up, Uso used Williams' catchphrase and vice versa. Jey's reaction to Willams saying "YEET" was caught on camera, and it was certain that he didn't want anything to do with it.

Why can't Jey Uso use "YEET"?

Since WWE Fastlane, Jey Uso has riled up the WWE Universe about using "YEET" whenever he is around. However, he has stopped using the term in the past couple of weeks and returned to sporting his Main Event Jey t-shirt.

A report earlier this week claimed that WWE has been unable to claim the trademark for the term. The copyright for "YEET" sits with Kasey Huffman, a pro-wrestler out of West Virginia. He had trademarked the phrase back in 2021.

WWE is not legally entitled to use the phrase and make merchandise around it. Fans will have to wait and see how the promotion plays this out and whether it is interested in trademarking the term in the future.

