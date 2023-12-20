Watch: Jey Uso and returning WWE Superstar make bold claims about current locker room

Jey Uso and a returning WWE Superstar have made several bold claims about the company's locker room.

R-Truth made his return to WWE last month at Survivor Series: WarGames. He has somehow managed to convince himself that he is a part of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW and has been driving the heel faction crazy the past few weeks.

Jey Uso recently battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship but came up short. Drew McIntyre brutally attacked Uso after the match and will challenge Rollins for the title on the January 1 edition of RAW.

WWE shared a new video on social media featuring R-Truth and Jey Uso today on social media. In the video, the two popular stars were asked several questions about their peers in the locker room. Uso claimed that his brother, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, was the messiest star in the locker room because he wrestled barefoot.

Uso named R-Truth as the loudest superstar in the locker room, and the veteran was taken aback. R-Truth suggested that Jimmy Uso was both funnier and louder than him. Rey Mysterio and Montez Ford were named the most stylish stars in the locker room, as seen in the video below.

Former WWE writer believes the loss to Seth Rollins hurt Jey Uso

Vince Russo believes that Jey Uso's loss to Seth Rollins hurt his character and suggested that Drew McIntyre should have attacked him ahead of the finish to the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Uso's loss to Rollins on the December 4 edition of RAW hurt the former Bloodline member. Russo claimed that the promotion likely believes the loss won't hurt the former Bloodline member because he put forth a great effort, but that is not the case in his opinion.

“Here’s their thinking Chris, you and I both know this company like the back of our hand. The loss isn’t gonna hurt Jey because they had a hell of a match bro, so the loss is not gonna hurt Jey Uso at all, that you know that’s the conversation," Vince Russo said. [36:48 - 37:02]

Both Uso and R-Truth have become very popular babyfaces on RAW. It will be fascinating to see if Uso ever finds himself back in The Bloodline faction on SmackDown, or if he will remain a singles star for the foreseeable future.

