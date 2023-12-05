WWE veteran questions the company’s decision involving Jey Uso after major loss at RAW (Exclusive)

WWE aired the latest episode of RAW live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The show’s main event featured an incredible match for the World Heavyweight Championship between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. However, the former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, has questioned the ending of the match.

Seth successfully defended his title with a pinfall win in the main event of the red brand's show. However, it was Drew McIntyre who stood tall after taking out both participants after the match. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo was disappointed with the finish of the match.

Expand Tweet

According to him, the title loss would hurt Jey Uso’s standing in the company, and he thought McIntyre should have attacked before the end of the match. He went on to explain why the Stamford-based company took that decision.

“Here’s their thinking Chris, you and I both know this company like the back of our hand. The loss isn’t gonna hurt Jey because they had a hell of a match bro, so the loss is not gonna hurt Jey Uso at all, that you know that’s the conversation," Vince Russo said. [36:48 - 37:02]

You can watch the entire video below:

Drew had an incredible match earlier in the night where he defeated Sami Zayn and attacked him backstage after the match. With Jey Uso being a target for The Scottish Warrior, it will be interesting to see what direction the Stamford-based company goes in with Main Event Jey Uso.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Legion of RAW, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.