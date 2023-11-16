Watch: Jey Uso's reaction to Rhea Ripley's absence on WWE RAW

WWE has shared a video of Jey Uso's hilarious reaction after learning that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was not present during the opening segment of last night's edition of RAW.

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes teamed up to battle The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the main event of this past Monday's edition of the red brand. The bout was for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and Balor and Priest were able to retain it thanks to some help from an unlikely source.

Drew McIntyre interfered in the match and helped the heel faction pick up the victory over Rhodes and Uso. McIntyre then posed with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on the entrance to close the show.

Earlier on RAW, Cody Rhodes mocked the faction and claimed that they couldn't do anything without Rhea Ripley, which led to Damian Priest declaring himself the leader of the group.

Rhodes noted that he was shocked The Judgment Day could make it to the ring without their "Mami," and Uso shouted, "I love her!" while humorously leaning back on the ropes, as seen in the video below.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley believes Jey Uso would be a great addition to The Judgment Day

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently claimed that Jey Uso would be a great addition to the group but added that The Judgment Day will just have to go through him if he chooses not to join.

Uso made his way to RAW from SmackDown following his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Upon his arrival at the red brand, The Judgment Day tried to get the former champion to join, but he declined their offer.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator stated that the 38-year-old would be welcome in the group, but they would have no choice but to go through him if he chooses otherwise.

"We are working on it. We are open to people if they prove themselves. And Jey Uso has definitely proved that he's a team player, and I think he would be a great addition to Te Judgment Day if he wants to. If he doesn't, we'll just have to go through him," said Rhea Ripley. [From 01:24 to 01:44]

You can check out the video below:

Uso has become a massive star on his own and could be worthy of a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the former Bloodline member moving forward.

