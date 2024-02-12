[WATCH] John Cena calls out major star ahead of Super Bowl

WWE legend John Cena might spend more time in Hollywood than in the ring these days, but he still knows how to talk trash with the best of them. The 16-time World Champion sent a message to one of the NFL's biggest names today.

John Cena was instrumental in shaping WWE's previous era. On that note, his recent comments about retiring from in-ring competition are difficult to digest for a lot of its viewers. Luckily, fans can still catch The Leader of the Cenation mouthing off on social media.

Recently, the 16-time WWE World Champion took part in a Fanduel advertisement on X. In the ad, he attempted to provoke legendary NFL player Rob Gronkowski ahead of the Super Bowl. Watch his short-but-not-so-subtle jab at Gronk below:

During a recent appearance on WWE United States Champion Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive, Cena elaborated on his plans to remain part of the wrestling business post-retirement.

SmackDown star Karrion Kross wants WWE match vs. John Cena

Karrion Kross seems revitalized in 2024, as he is now the leader of a brand-new faction. His reinforcements are the AOP, while the group also has his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, and the tag team's manager, Paul Ellering. The Doomwalker has even hinted that a showdown with Bobby Lashley is on his radar.

Late last year, Kross spoke about John Cena during a sit-down interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT. He touched upon fan excitement for the potential bout against The GOAT during his first stint with the Stamford-based promotion when he was a member of the NXT roster:

"People went crazy over it," Kross on John Cena's post of him on Instagram. "Unfortunately, some things happened. From that point to where we are now, where I'm no longer with the company and now I'm back. He's here as well. Just thought I'd put it out there and see how people still felt about it," Kross said.

Cena's WWE run in the fall of 2023 culminated with an emphatic loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen when he will be back. While he has admitted that his career is dwindling, The Cenation Leader also added that it is not over just yet. It is a matter of deciding when and how it should end.

