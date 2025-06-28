[WATCH] John Cena hits the AA on 330-pound monster at WWE Night of Champions

John Cena's final appearance in Saudi Arabia as a full-time WWE performer turned out to be a huge one. The 17-time World Champion not only showcased his formidable in-ring prowess but also served as a compelling testament that age is truly just a number.
At Night of Champions, Cena locked horns with CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Title. This feud saw The Cenation Leader steal a page from Punk's playbook by dropping a "pipebomb" on him. Whereas, The Second City Saint gave Cena a taste of his own medicine by appearing as the "Doctor of Punkanomics."
In the main event of NOC, after a referee was incapacitated, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Bronson Reed appeared to cost CM Punk the match. John Cena, however, neutralized the threat from The Architect, who wanted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.
As the chaos escalated, at one point, The Last Real Champion remarkably delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Reed, who weighs 330 pounds. Michael Cole on commentary acknowledged John Cena's impressive strength, noting his ability to execute such a move at 48 years old, a feat that resonated with the fans. He also went on to retain his championship over CM Punk.
Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes, the 2025 King of the Ring winner, challenges John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!