[WATCH] John Cena hits the AA on 330-pound monster at WWE Night of Champions

John Cena's final appearance in Saudi Arabia as a full-time WWE performer turned out to be a huge one. The 17-time World Champion not only showcased his formidable in-ring prowess but also served as a compelling testament that age is truly just a number.

Ad

At Night of Champions, Cena locked horns with CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Title. This feud saw The Cenation Leader steal a page from Punk's playbook by dropping a "pipebomb" on him. Whereas, The Second City Saint gave Cena a taste of his own medicine by appearing as the "Doctor of Punkanomics."

In the main event of NOC, after a referee was incapacitated, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Bronson Reed appeared to cost CM Punk the match. John Cena, however, neutralized the threat from The Architect, who wanted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Ad

Trending

As the chaos escalated, at one point, The Last Real Champion remarkably delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Reed, who weighs 330 pounds. Michael Cole on commentary acknowledged John Cena's impressive strength, noting his ability to execute such a move at 48 years old, a feat that resonated with the fans. He also went on to retain his championship over CM Punk.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes, the 2025 King of the Ring winner, challenges John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!