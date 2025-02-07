[WATCH] John Cena's heartfelt interaction with IShowSpeed backstage at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE fans witnessed IShowSpeed participate in the Men's Royal Rumble Match last Saturday. A recent video captured a heartwarming moment backstage at the premium live event, where John Cena shared kind words with the 20-year-old viral sensation.

IShowSpeed entered the multi-man contest at number 8, replacing Akira Tozawa. He assisted Bron Breakker in eliminating Otis. While Speed was enjoying a brief moment in the spotlight, Breakker delivered a thunderous Spear and threw him out of the ring. The 20-year-old streamer was spotted backstage wearing a neck brace and using crutches. Later he said that he would never return to WWE after sustaining a nasty cut and bruise on his leg during the intense competition.

After being eliminated by Jey Uso, John Cena met the 20-year-old star backstage. In a video shared by WWE on YouTube that showed behind-the-scenes footage of the premium live event, The Cenation Leader comforted IShowSpeed and thanked him for participating in the 30-man over-the-top-rope gimmick match.

"Thanks for coming. This is huge for us," Cena said to Speed. [From 00:01 to 00:05]

You can watch the full video below:

Seth Rollins talks about John Cena after WWE Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at number 25. However, despite such an advantage The Visionary failed to secure any eliminations before being sent over the top rope with Roman Reigns, by CM Punk.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins stated that after the WWE Farewell Tour, John Cena would shift his focus to his acting career and other ventures.

"Yeah man, he's on his final run. He's on his retirement run. Big John, he had his last Royal Rumble, he's got his last Chamber, got his last WrestleMania coming up, and then his final year. This is it. And then he's going to go continue to be an awesome Hollywood actor and the voice of every single commercial on the planet," he said.

The Franchise Player has officially announced his participation in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Fans will have to wait and see whether Rollins will also compete in the steel-structured contest, potentially securing his main event spot at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

