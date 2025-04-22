[Watch] John Cena's last-second non-PG reaction before massive incident on WWE RAW

John Cena made a blockbuster appearance on RAW after his history-making 17th WWE World Championship win at WrestleMania 41. However, he suffered a massive setback because of a certain legend.

The Cenation Leader started this week's RAW with a promo berating the WWE Universe. He also mentioned that he has 27 more dates before his retirement and will be the last real champion in the promotion. The night didn't end as he had hoped, though, as Randy Orton showed up out of nowhere and dropped his arch-rival with an RKO.

The Viper stood tall with the Undisputed WWE Championship, confirming that he will be John Cena's first challenger for the title. Another moment during this segment caught fans' attention on social media.

Just as Orton was getting ready to hit the RKO on Cena, The Cenation Leader briefly came face-to-face with The Viper. However, it was too late by then and all he could do was say "sh*t" before falling victim to the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment.

John Cena reiterates his stance on WWE's future

While speaking on a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, John Cena confirmed that he will not come out of retirement once he is done wrestling in December 2025.

The Cenation Leader added that "no amount of money" would change his mind as he was a man of his word.

"There is no amount of money, and there is not a check, and this is just a shot across the bow to any casino owner, to any territory owner, to any promotion owner. You can't write me a check to bring me back. In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them, whether I like them or I don't, at least I go out, keeping my word, and for them to understand that they may have some unpacking to do in their own personal lives. I get to sleep sound at night, I'm good. December, I'm gone," said John Cena.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books John Cena during his retirement tour after his big title win.

