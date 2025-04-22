  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion officially confirms 2025 will be his last year as an active in-ring performer

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion officially confirms 2025 will be his last year as an active in-ring performer

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 22, 2025 04:17 GMT
2025 will be an emotional ride for wrestling fans (Image Credits: wwe.com)
2025 will be an emotional ride for wrestling fans (Image Credits: wwe.com)

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is a man of his word, and he will walk away from wrestling for good after 2025. John Cena recently reiterated his in-ring retirement decision.

Ad

The clock is ticking on The Cenation Leader's career, with only 27 more dates left on his retirement tour. John Cena fulfilled his prophecy when he dethroned Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two to capture his 17th World Championship.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, Cena made it clear that no amount of money can force him out of retirement after he finishes wrestling in December.

"There is no amount of money, and there is not a check, and this is just a shot across the bow to any casino owner, to any territory owner, to any promotion owner. You can't write me a check to bring me back. In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them, whether I like them or I don't, at least I go out, keeping my word, and for them to understand that they may have some unpacking to do in their own personal lives. I get to sleep sound at night, I'm good. December, I'm gone."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What's next for John Cena as Undisputed WWE Champion?

John Cena will have his first title defense at WWE Backlash on May 10.

This will mark the Franchise Player's first appearance at the marquee show since 2009. During the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Randy Orton hit John Cena with an RKO out of nowhere to plant the seeds for a blockbuster program heading into Backlash this year.

Ad
Ad

The two men are no strangers to each other, having crossed paths numerous times during a decade-long storied rivalry. However, their roles have now been reversed.

The Cenation Leader has turned his back on the fans and plans to ruin wrestling on his way out. The Viper, on the other hand, is a red-hot babyface looking to win his 15th WWE World Championship in front of his home crowd in St. Louis.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how this heel vs. face dynamic plays out as Backlash fast approaches.

If you carry quotes from this article in your publication, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications