Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion officially confirms 2025 will be his last year as an active in-ring performer

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is a man of his word, and he will walk away from wrestling for good after 2025. John Cena recently reiterated his in-ring retirement decision.

The clock is ticking on The Cenation Leader's career, with only 27 more dates left on his retirement tour. John Cena fulfilled his prophecy when he dethroned Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two to capture his 17th World Championship.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, Cena made it clear that no amount of money can force him out of retirement after he finishes wrestling in December.

"There is no amount of money, and there is not a check, and this is just a shot across the bow to any casino owner, to any territory owner, to any promotion owner. You can't write me a check to bring me back. In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them, whether I like them or I don't, at least I go out, keeping my word, and for them to understand that they may have some unpacking to do in their own personal lives. I get to sleep sound at night, I'm good. December, I'm gone."

What's next for John Cena as Undisputed WWE Champion?

John Cena will have his first title defense at WWE Backlash on May 10.

This will mark the Franchise Player's first appearance at the marquee show since 2009. During the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Randy Orton hit John Cena with an RKO out of nowhere to plant the seeds for a blockbuster program heading into Backlash this year.

The two men are no strangers to each other, having crossed paths numerous times during a decade-long storied rivalry. However, their roles have now been reversed.

The Cenation Leader has turned his back on the fans and plans to ruin wrestling on his way out. The Viper, on the other hand, is a red-hot babyface looking to win his 15th WWE World Championship in front of his home crowd in St. Louis.

It will be interesting to see how this heel vs. face dynamic plays out as Backlash fast approaches.

