[WATCH] John Cena spotted with a cast on his arm

WWE legend John Cena was recently spotted with a cast on his arm in a new video that's going viral on social media.

Cena wrestled his last WWE match at Crown Jewel 2023 in a losing effort against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. The 16-time world champion then hinted via some cryptic Instagram posts that he might be done with pro wrestling.

John Cena had surgeries on both of his arms following his recent WWE run. He later shared a positive update following the surgeries. In a new video shared on social media, Cena can be seen wearing a cast on his arm.

John Cena's message on Twitter following his arm surgeries

The WWE veteran took to Twitter to share with fans that both of his surgeries were successful. Cena shared a picture from the hospital as well. Here's what he wrote in the tweet:

"Thank you for the autograph, @JeffDugasMD! So very grateful to him and his whole team for two successful surgeries. A world-class facility that has me ready to seize the day… with two repaired arms!"

Cena made his WWE debut in the spring of 2002 and had an incredible outing against Kurt Angle. He never looked back and went on to win 16 world titles. Judging by Cena's schedule, it seems highly unlikely that he will ever win a 17th, record-breaking title.

