[Watch] Male WWE Superstar cosplays as Rhea Ripley during recent live event; Ripley reacts

WWE star Rhea Ripley has reacted to male Superstar Dante Chen cosplaying as her at a recent NXT Live Event.

At the October 29th NXT show in Winter Haven, Florida, the male stars of NXT competed in a Halloween-themed Battle Royal. Earlier, the female stars took part in a Halloween-themed show in Melbourne, Florida.

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose caught the attention of many with her cosplay of Nikki Bella. Whereas, her Toxic Attraction stablemate Gigi Dolin dressed up as Chucky. Roxanne Perez cosplayed as hugger Bayley.

However, shifting focus to Winter Haven, it was Chen who arguably stole the show with one of the best cosplays of the night, if not the best. The Singaporean star was seen wearing The Eradicator's gear.

He also performed Ripley's entrance, as NXT's official Instagram handle posted a clip of the same. Check it out below:

Reacting to Chen's entrance, Ripley sent a two-worded message on Twitter.

Check out her reaction below:

Bayley is open to recruiting Rhea Ripley for her team at WarGames this year

This year's Survivor Series premium live event will feature two WarGames matches and Bayley seems open to the idea of taking help from Rhea Ripley.

Speaking recently on Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Role Model stated that she isn't keen on adding more members to Damage CTRL at the moment. However, she would pick the former RAW Women's Champion for WarGames, as she recently slammed Luke Gallows on RAW:

"I don't think I would recruit anyone on Damage CTRL right now, or at least I won't tell you who it would be, but if I needed another member for WarGames, another teammate, it would be Rhea Ripley because she just bodyslammed Luke Gallows," Bayley said. [9:05 – 9:18]

Ripley's faction, The Judgment Day, is currently feuding with The OC. The two groups will go head-to-head at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in a six-man tag team match.

The trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows could potentially turn to a female WWE star to solve the Rhea Ripley problem and equal the numbers disadvantage.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes