[WATCH] Michael Cole shows up intoxicated at non-WWE event; Pat McAfee has priceless reaction

Michael Cole was a special guest of honor at Pat McAfee's Big Night AHT show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Surprisingly, the voice of WWE showed up to the event visibly intoxicated.

In case you didn't know, Pat McAfee hosted a show known as the Big Night AHT in his hometown of Pittsburgh. The idea was for the event to be a one-stop shop for all types of entertainment, from music to comedy to wrestling to a mentalist. WWE star Jey Uso also showed up to the event and expressed his appreciation toward McAfee for the invite.

Cole, who has a full-fledged bromance with his fellow RAW commentator Pat McAfee, showed up to the Big Night AHT visibly intoxicated. He even bragged about his drinking exploits with McAfee the night prior, and it made for some hilarious moments. Cole stumbled on the stage on entering and McAfee had a priceless reaction to the moment.

Check out watch the video below:

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo took issue with a line Michael Cole said on RAW

Michael Cole stated that he had "chills" after watching the incredible Intercontinental Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Cole's "rival" Bayley.

Vince Russo, on the Legion of RAW, took issue with Cole stating he had chills and said that the longtime voice of WWE needs to get evaluated in an emergency room if he really felt that way:

"I wrote down a line, and I almost spat my coffee all over myself. Michael Cole was watching Bayley against Valkyria, and he said, and I quote, 'I have chills after that one.' Bro, Michael Cole, seriously? If you had chills after that match, I would go to an emergency room immediately after the show because, brother, something is wrong with you. Something might be seriously wrong with you if you had chills after that match." [52:00 onwards]

Russo was also critical of Cole's work in the build-up to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. He had one specific problem - the fact that Cole repeatedly mentioned that Rhea Ripley didn't have a path to WrestleMania 41. According to Russo, this is the reason why Cole "needed" Vince McMahon in his ear.

It should be noted that there was a highly positive response to the Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria match, both from the live audience as well as on social media.

