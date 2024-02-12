[WATCH] "Michin" Mia Yim makes hilarious decision to avoid being sued!

When she resurfaced on WWE TV alongside AJ Styles and The Good Brothers in late 2022, "Michin" Mia Yim was deemed as someone with potential. However, she did not receive a lot of opportunities.

Cut to 2024; it appears she is slowly gaining notice with some stellar performances recently against the likes of IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

On Instagram, a video of Michin's response to a fan who requested her to give him a chair shot has been making the rounds. As she was sitting on the turnbuckle, a fan from the front row shouted the request at her, to which she said:

"I'm not trying to get sued. Nope."

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Mia Yim's loss to The EST last Friday night means she won't be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on February 24th to determine a new number-one contender for Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Wrestling veteran Konnan is not impressed with "Michin" Mia Yim's work in WWE

Speaking of The OC star on the Keepin' It 100 podcast last year, Konnan expressed his disappointment with her work. As far as the veteran is concerned, Michin lacks charisma and has not been able to connect with the crowd.

Konnan's suggestion was that WWE book her in a compelling storyline. The WCW legend has mentioned many times in the past that all it takes is one good angle for a performer to get registered in the eyes of fans.

"Well, the thing is that she doesn't really have or she hasn't shown a lot of charisma. Haven't really heard any real good mic work. And when she's gone out to the wrestle, people don't care. Who cares if her wrestling is good? You need to have a personality and a character and a persona and a good storyline. And I don't know, she hasn't any charisma. I haven't really seen it yet. You know, maybe they put her in a good storyline and it will pop, you know. Maybe there is something in her that we haven't seen. But so far, I've seen not too much of her," said Konnan.

Her recent work may be a good start for proving naysayers wrong, but Mia Yim has yet to become part of a major storyline. Meanwhile, AJ Styles (the leader of The OC) appears to have moved on from the faction as a solo performer.

Would you like to see Mia Yim, or even The OC as a unit, be better utilized in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

