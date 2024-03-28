Watch: Naomi and Bianca Belair spotted rocking out to former champion’s theme at WWE show

The non-televised WWE live events are a must-see for any pro wrestling fan as the company provides a unique experience, which often features off-script moments and surprise shenanigans. Naomi and Bianca Belair recently created one of those moments, and the footage has gone viral.

Sunday's WWE live event in Rockford, Illinois opened up with six-woman tag team action as Belair and Naomi teamed with Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane. The same match took place the night before in Springfield, Illinois, which is also where the viral Stinkface went down.

The Man made her entrance last as The EST and The Glow waited in their corner. As seen in the fan footage below, Belair and Naomi put on a mini-performance to Lynch's Celtic Invasion theme song, which she has used since NXT.

Expand Tweet

Big Time Becks shocked the WWE Universe today after providing an update on her contract that is about to expire. She gave a concerning response when asked about her future with the company.

Lynch is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for her World Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. Officials have not announced Naomi or Belair for a 'Mania match as of this writing.

AEW star supports WWE star on social media

Becky Lynch is enjoying the online buzz this week due to the release of her memoir. The release was timed to coincide with WrestleMania XL, where The Man will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in just ten days.

The Irish-American superstar has received many positive remarks from fans and wrestlers on social media, including Britt Baker of AEW. She also received congratulatory messages from husband Seth Rollins.

Dr. Baker, D.M.D. took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she purchased a copy of Big Time Becks' new memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Girl and posted that she said she can't wait to read the book.

"Can't wait to read this!! @beckylynchwwe [hands raised emoji]," Britt Baker wrote as the caption to the photo below.

Screenshot of Britt Baker's post to Instagram Stories

Baker used Lynch's Celtic Invasion theme song as the background music for the post. Lynch has not publicly responded as of writing.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Which will be the better women's match at WrestleMania XL? Becky Lynch vs. WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley Bayley vs. WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY 0 votes View Discussion