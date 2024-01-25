[Watch] Popular faction reunites on WWE TV for the first time in 22 months

A popular faction recently reunited after almost two years. The group in question appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump.

Big E was forced out of in-ring action following a devastating neck injury in March 2022. During a tag team match on SmackDown, the former WWE Champion fell on his head while receiving a belly-to-belly at ringside from Ridge Holland, which resulted in a career-threatening injury. Some doctors also advised him never to wrestle again.

Big E recently reunited with other members of The New Day ahead of his appearance on WWE's The Bump alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The official X (fka Twitter) account of The Bump shared a video clip featuring the three faction members earlier today. The three superstars can be seen embracing each other in the heartwarming video:

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston provides an update on Big E's health

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Kofi Kingston opened up about Big E's recovery from the horrendous journey. The former WWE Champion stated that his former tag team partner was in a good physical and mental space.

He further provided details of the injury while expressing his happiness over his stablemate's recovery:

"I’m so happy that he’s [Big E] doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise. He’s able to live everyday life and he’s able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too. It could have been a lot worse. I’m just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health."

With Big E still recovering from the unfortunate injury, wrestling fans would have to wait a little longer to witness the former World Champion return to the company. However, it will be interesting to see when and how the much-anticipated return occurs.

