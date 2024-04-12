[Watch] Popular personality RKOs Randy Orton following WrestleMania 40

Popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed seemingly has got his revenge following his confrontation with Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania XL.

When it seemed like The Viper was moments away from delivering his devastating Punt Kick to Logan Paul, IShowSpeed, disguised as the blue Prime bottle, intervened and pulled Paul out of harm's way. Frustrated by the unexpected turn of events, Randy confronted Speed and delivered a devastating RKO to the latter at the announcer's table, a moment that quickly went viral on social media platforms.

During a recent stream, Speed decided to give The Viper a taste of his own medicine, at least in the virtual world. Playing a game of WWE 2K, Speed executed an RKO on Orton using his in-game character.

Check out the hilarious moment below:

It remains to be seen whether Speed makes an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion somewhere down the line.

IShowSpeed gave a medical update after recent confrontation with Randy Orton

IShowSpeed's debut in WWE turned into a nightmare as he suffered a vicious beatdown at the hands of Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL.

Following the event, the popular streamer provided a medical update. He revealed that the RKO left him with a sore neck and a headache. Although he mentioned feeling winded, he reassured fans that he would soon recover.

"You guys know I got RKO'd by Randy Orton. You know, I'm being honest, everything is real. I have a fat headache right now. My neck is kinda f**ked. It's very stiff like it's cramped up. I got the wind knocked out of me. I might just be in the hospital for one day, Imma be okay," IShowSpeed said.

The Viper later took to Instagram to send a message, wishing IShowSpeed a speedy recovery.

"I wish the kid a speedy recovery," Randy Orton shared.

Despite getting laid out by Orton, IShowSpeed's interference allowed Logan Paul to retain his United States Championship. It will be interesting to see what is next for the Maverick in the Stamford-based promotion.

