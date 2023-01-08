WWE Superstar Sami Zayn borrowed a page out of Roman Reigns' book this weekend as he planted Braun Strowman with a Superman Punch.

WWE was in Jackson, Mississippi, for its Saturday Night's Main Event show over the weekend. The card was stacked with some of the biggest stars from RAW and SmackDown making an appearance at the event.

The huge main event of the show featured the Bloodline composed of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn taking on The Brawling Brutes and Braun Strowman. During the match, "The Honorary Uce" channeled his inner Tribal Chief as he hit a thunderous Superman Punch on Strowman, amidst raucous cheers from the fans in attendance. Zayn was also about to connect with a spear but the move was countered by the Monster of All Monsters.

This ties in to the segment on SmackDown where Roman Reigns yelled at Sami and questioned whether Zayn wanted to replace him and become The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens

The Head of The Table has been the champion for over 850 days and at this point, there is no credible opponent that can take him down. However, Kevin Owens will try his best to dethrone Roman Reigns, come the Royal Rumble.

The match was made official on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Bloodline opened the show with Roman addressing last week's loss to John Cena and Kevin Owens. He mentioned that he was never pinned so he did not lose and Sami was the culprit. He started yelling at "The Honorary Uce" before KO interrupted him. The Prizefighter challenged the Tribal Chief to a match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

The Royal Rumble will emanate live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28.

Do you think KO will take down Reigns? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes