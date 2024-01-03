WATCH: Popular WWE Superstars undergo stem cell treatment

Two WWE Superstars have just discovered the benefits of stem cell therapy. The treatments use stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition, and in recent years, they have become popular with pro athletes, including professional wrestlers.

Erik and Valhalla make up WWE's Viking Raiders faction with Ivar. The happy couple is in one of WWE's longest relationships, as they dated for a while before getting married in December 2018. They welcomed their son, Raymond Cash Rowe, in February 2021.

The Ways2Well preventative wellness brand announced this week that Erik and Valhalla made their first trip to the Austin, Texas, clinic for stem cell therapy. The video below includes footage of the treatments, plus comments from both grapplers.

Erik, who is currently on WWE's injured list, said he has an "incredible amount of wear and tear" on his body from more than 20 years as a pro wrestler. The 39-year-old noted that the source of the stem cells was very important to him and his 30-year-old wife.

"It was actually the first question I asked - what was the source of the stem cells that are used in treatments in Ways2Well? And I was very relieved to learn it was all amniotic donor stem cells. So, it's all from a scheduled C-section from a mother's tissue. It's amniotic, there's no harm done in the harvesting, which was super important to us," he said.

Erik and Valhalla praised the "very helpful, super friendly" Ways2Well staff for making them feel welcome, for taking the time to explain the process, and for taking good care of them as patients.

Erik added that the first session was very easy, very good, and painless and that this will likely be the first of several treatments for the two.

Erik has not wrestled since The Viking Raiders defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin on September 11 at the WWE Main Event tapings. He announced in November that he underwent neck fusion surgery for his C6/C7 vertebrae. There is no timetable for his return. Valhalla has appeared some with Ivar but has not wrestled since losing to Maxxine Dupri on July 31.

WWE Hall of Famer has improved following stem cell treatment

Kevin Nash noted last month that he has continued stem cell treatments after getting instant relief the first time his neck was injected.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, the nWo Original talked about his latest stem cell treatments.

"I think it improved, I can see an improvement in everything. My shoulders are up, I just got my bloodwork back," he said.

Finn Balor underwent stem cell therapy for an injury in 2016, as did John Morrison in 2019.

How would you book The Viking Raiders' return to the WWE storylines in 2024? Sound off in the comments below!

