Watch: Randy Orton hilarious dancing video resurfaces online

A hilarious video of WWE Superstar Randy Orton dancing has resurfaced online.

Orton is currently out of action with a back injury. He last appeared on the May 15th, 2022 edition of SmackDown in a tag team match. Orton and Riddle lost to The Usos in a "Winners Take All" title match, and The Viper disappeared from television afterward. Orton successfully underwent back surgery in November, but there has been no timetable provided for his return.

During his hiatus from WWE television, a hilarious video has resurfaced online. Randy can be seen dancing alongside his father, the legendary "Cowboy" Bob Orton, and his daughter in the humorous video below.

Bob Orton Jr. provides an update on Randy Orton's future in WWE

Bob Orton Jr. gave an unfortunate update regarding his son, Randy Orton, earlier this year.

Randy Orton has had an incredible WWE career, and many fans feel that the 43-year-old star has a lot more in the tank. However, his back injury is very serious, and it remains unknown if the veteran will be able to return to the squared circle.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling in May, the 72-year-old disclosed that Orton is training like he is ready to come back, but the doctors have told him not to. However, the legend noted that his son is going to do whatever he wants.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do." (2:12 - 2:36)

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

Orton's absence from the company has been felt, and the fans certainly miss him. It will be interesting to see when Orton will appear in front of fans again down the line.

Do you miss Randy Orton on WWE television? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

