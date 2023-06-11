[Watch] Real-life WWE couple's reaction to Billie Kay announcing her pregnancy

WWE Superstar Emma shared her and Riddick Moss' reaction to the news of Billie Kay's pregnancy on Instagram.

Jessica McKay, known as Billie Kay during her time with WWE, was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years. She recently announced through an Instagram post that she's expecting her first child in December this year.

The news took the wrestling world by storm, with many current and former stars expressing their happiness for the 33-year-old. Emma, who is engaged to Riddick Moss, shared the couple's reaction to finding out about Kay's pregnancy through a video on Instagram.

Check out the clip below:

Check out Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and many others' reactions to Jessica's announcement by clicking here.

Emma recently got engaged to WWE star Riddick Moss

It has been a flurry of good news for the WWE Universe as Alexa Bliss and Billie Kay recently announced pregnancies. A few days back, Emma also got engaged to her colleague Riddick Moss.

The duo have been together for over a year and have even worked concurrently on-screen since Emma's return to the company. During an appearance on the Out of Character podcast, the female star stated that she never imagined that she would end up working with her real-life boyfriend.

"I’m still kind of pinching myself sometimes because I really enjoy what I do. Even Madcap and I, we joked about it so many times, 'Imagine if we worked together' and all these storylines we joked about and things we would do and then I actually end up back, on the same show as him, and then in a storyline together, which we had never discussed. We joked about, but we never really thought it would happen and we didn’t discuss it with other people."

Emma and Riddick were involved in a feud with Karrion Kross and Scarlett, which also saw the smoke show inside the squared circle. The duo was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the recently concluded draft but rarely featured on TV programming.

