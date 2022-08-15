WATCH: Referee lashes out at Seth Rollins at WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins found himself on the wrong side of a referee's wrath at a WWE Live Event in Atlantic City.

The Architect, being a heel, is well known for pushing the buttons of officials, bullying, and complaining to them at every opportunity. This is pushed even further during live events, with him bullying the referees to get his way during different matches.

However, not all referees are pushovers, as Rollins learned the hard way during this week's WWE Sunday Stunner Event in Atlantic City.

At the event this week, Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler and continued to attack him after the match, but Riddle saved the superstar.

But before that, Rollins would get into an argument with the referee. He cornered the referee, bullying him when the man snapped. He burst out of his corner and started to shout at Rollins, who backpedaled furiously.

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 seth out here bullying the referee & the ref just snapped LMAOO #wweatlanticcity seth out here bullying the referee & the ref just snapped LMAOO #wweatlanticcity https://t.co/PrO9kEKLDP

The audience loved the outburst, as can be heard in the video, and the referee got quite a large pop. Rollins cowered in the corner, looking in amazement at the crowd while the referee hyped himself up, almost as if he was Goku, about to turn Super Saiyan.

P.S . Seth Rollins is an absolute actor.

📸 @p4y7on Why is ref is so mad at @WWERollins ?!? 🤣🤣P.S . Seth Rollins is an absolute actor. Why is ref is so mad at @WWERollins ?!? 🤣🤣P.S . Seth Rollins is an absolute actor. 🙌#wweatlanticcity 📸 @p4y7on https://t.co/oIzlWwhOpc

Vince Russo has praised Seth Rollins' commitment despite not liking his character

As The Visionary, Rollins has been portraying an obnoxious heel. His character work is not limited to his promos, as he has donned quirky, bright outfits.

Vince Russo is not one to hold back with his opinions. While praising Rollins' commitment to his heel character, the former head writer said he found the gimmick annoying.

"Seth is totally committing to the bit, those outfits bro that Seth is wearing every week and I don't know if people understand this or not, guys they pay for their own gear. WWE is not buying them their gear. They pay for that gear, so Seth is spending a lot of money on his wardrobe, so he is committing to the bit. I give him credit for that but as I'm watching this character with the laugh and the dress, there's no appeal for me. There's just nothing there, I mean to be honest with you, the character to me, just comes across as annoying," said Russo.

Rollins' commitment to his character is without doubt, as can be seen from the fan footage above.

