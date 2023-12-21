Watch: Released WWE Superstars have hilarious reaction to “freedom”

Two WWE Superstars are preparing to officially become free agents, and they have spoofed a famous movie scene to celebrate the occasion.

WWE released more than 20 main roster and developmental wrestlers on September 21 earlier this year. Some of the wrestlers released as budget cuts that day were Emma, Riddick Moss, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Aliyah, and "Top Dolla" AJ Francis, who is also celebrating his pending free agency, and declaring a new era to begin this week.

The releases of Moss and Emma stood out as they were the only real-life couple cut together. Main roster stars let go that day will officially become free agents at midnight tonight as their 90-day non-compete clauses expire. They took to X today to mark their free agency by spoofing Braveheart's iconic "The Prisoner Wishes to Say a Word" scene from the 1995 epic historical drama, as seen below.

"Day 89 mood [winking face emoji]. See y'all tomorrow!" Emma wrote.

In the video, Moss portrayed Mel Gibson's "Sir William Wallace" character, while Emma was in the role of David Gant's "Royal Magistrate" character.

The 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner and the former TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion had gotten engaged just months before being cut. The happy couple went public with their relationship in August 2022, then announced the engagement on June 3 this year.

Riddick Moss had major praise for Emma before WWE return

Emma originally worked for WWE from March 2011 - October 2017, at a time when the Divas Revolution and Women's Evolution eras were going on. After runs with ROH and TNA, she was brought back in October 2022.

Moss may have planted the seeds for Emma's WWE return. Almost two months before she was brought back, the one-time WWE 24/7 Champion spoke with Busted Open Radio, and praised Emma as a top women's wrestler, adding that he wanted to see her return to the company.

"I may be accused of being a bit biased, as we are dating, but I would love to see Tenille Dashwood back in WWE - Emma, formerly known as Emma and I would love to see - I think she’s got a lot to offer and I think she was one of the originals that helped put the women’s division on the map… I think she’s great in the ring too, and I would love to see her come back," he said.

The 34-year-old wrestlers teamed up seven times in this recent run. They were defeated by Karrion Kross and Scarlett at two non-televised live events in December 2022, but then won at the next two live events the same month. They also teamed with Kofi Kingston for wins over Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega at two December 2022 live events.

Moss and Emma worked their only WWE TV match together on the January 6th, 2023 edition of SmackDown. They were defeated by Kross and Scarlett again.

Where do you see Emma and Riddick Moss ending up now? Could they have offered more in the storylines? Sound off in the comments section below!