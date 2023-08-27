[WATCH] Rhea Ripley has a meltdown after getting kicked out from ringside during Cody Rhodes' match at WWE SuperShow

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is no stranger to dramatic ringside antics while her fellow Judgment Day members are competing in a match. However, the recent incident during Cody Rhodes' bout didn't favor the Women's World Champion.

Ripley accompanied Damian Priest to the ring as he took on The American Nightmare at the latest WWE Live event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Priest and Cody Rhodes locked horns in an intense one-on-one contest while The Eradicator entertained fans at ringside.

As has been the case in most Judgment Day matches lately, Rhea Ripley threw the Money in the Bank briefcase inside the ring for Priest to use. He hit Rhodes with the case and went for the pin, but The American Nightmare survived with a near fall.

The spot prompted Ripley to react furiously at ringside as she repeatedly hit the apron in frustration. She then argued with the match official, provoking the latter by questioning his authority.

The referee grew tired and ejected Rhea Ripley from the ringside in a hilariously dramatic manner. The decision etched an even better response from Ripley, who climbed the ring apron and repeatedly stomped her feet, but the decision was made. The bout ended with Cody Rhodes picking up the win over Damian Priest.

You can watch the full video below:

Rhea Ripley was also spotted cheekily messing with security personnel at ringside during this match. She defended her Women's World Championship against Natalya earlier in the night.

Seth Rollins cried at the latest WWE SuperShow during an emotional promo

In the night's main event, Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. He defeated The Prince to retain his gold, following which The Architect cut an emotional promo dedicated to Bray Wyatt.

The wrestling world is grieving the loss of Wyatt following his untimely passing. The former Universal Champion was widely regarded as one of the most creative minds in wrestling and the man beyond his iconic wrestling persona. Seth Rollins took a moment to acknowledge The Eater of Worlds' impact on WWE fans and was overwhelmed with emotions at one point.

Rollins cried when he mentioned Bray Wyatt by his real name, Windham, and had to take a moment to compose himself. He recreated Wyatt's iconic corner sequence by going upside down opposite the turnbuckle. WWE fans were touched by the gesture and appreciated the world champion's effort.