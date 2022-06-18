Watch: Roderick Strong shows off new technique for "ankle rehab"

WWE Superstar Roderick Strong has provided an update on his injury on Twitter with a video. He showcased some cool dance moves in the clip, calling it "ankle rehab."

Last month, the NXT star was set to team up with Damon Kemp to take on Pretty Deadly. However, Kemp informed his Diamond Mine stablemates that Strong had rolled his ankle during training and would not be able to fight.

Reports also suggested that Strong's injury was part of the storyline. Some claimed that the kayfabe injury was to heat the enmity between Strong and the current NXT Tag Team Champions, The Creed Brothers.

The former North American Champion recently tweeted that he is 67% recovered from the injury, calling dancing a rehab. In the attached video, he is seen grooving with his son.

"Ankle rehab with #Spiderboytroy! Dancing is rehab right? Anyways I’m feeling up to 67% recovered now! #diamondminedad #dadlife @MarinaShafir," Strong wrote in the caption.

You can watch the video below:

Fan reaction to Roderick Strong's injury update

There were quite a few reactions to the incredible rehab procedure posted by Strong. Wrestling fans on Twitter liked the moves by the father-son duo as the two danced carelessly with glasses and caps on.

Strong had requested a release from his contract earlier this year, but WWE denied it. There has been no confirmation on when the Diamond Mine leader will return to the ring. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates about the NXT star.

