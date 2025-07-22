  • home icon
  • [WATCH] Roman Reigns hilariously breaks character after RAW goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:21 GMT
An epic moment (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Roman Reigns stood tall as Monday Night RAW went off the air, thanks to a little help from his cousin, Jey Uso. After RAW went off the air, The OTC hilariously broke character.

This week on RAW, Roman Reigns had a confrontation with "The Oracle", Paul Heyman, whom he labeled as a "dumba**" before being told off by Bron Breakker. The inevitable assault led to a one-sided beatdown in favor of Breakker and Bronson Reed, up until "Main Event" Jey Uso made the save, leading to both the former Bloodline stars standing tall.

After RAW went off the air, Roman Reigns was seen yeeting with the crowd, hilariously breaking character:

Ultimately, it's likely going to lead to a SummerSlam 2025 tag team match. It isn't official yet, but it likely will be in a matter of hours, days, or a week at most. One way or another, the clash is inevitable.

As for what lies ahead for Reigns and Jey Uso after that, only time will tell. Next week will be the go-home episode of RAW to SummerSlam 2025. If it seems like the build-up has flown by, that's because there have only been three episodes to build to the second-biggest premium live event of the year.

The OTC is gearing up for another war, his first match in over three months.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
