[WATCH] Roman Reigns has further hinted that his relationship with Paul Heyman is over

Roman Reigns has further hinted that he and Paul Heyman might be done. Heyman is set to be in the corner of CM Punk for this year's WrestleMania 41, as the former WWE Champion prepares to face Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Ad

Punk, Reigns, and Rollins will cross paths in a Triple Threat Match this Saturday. They have been going back and forth for months, especially after The Second City Saint eliminated both stars from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

On Instagram, the OTC uploaded a video of him ignoring calls and messages from The Wiseman. This has further hinted that Reigns and Heyman won't be getting back on the same page, and the Hall of Famer will indeed be in Punk's corner at The Grandest Stage of Them All, unless a massive swerve takes place on the day of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video uploaded by Reigns on Instagram:

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Paul Heyman owed CM Punk a favor after the latter helped the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames last November. After months of speculations, on April 4, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Punk finally revealed what the favor was, and it was for Heyman to be in his corner instead of Reigns at WrestleMania.

The OTC asked Heyman to say no to his former client. However, The Wiseman refused, leading Reigns to push his special counsel, and Punk hitting a GTS on The Tribal Chief.

Ad

Jonathan Coachman believes neither Roman Reigns, CM Punk, nor Seth Rollins will emerge victorious at WrestleMania 41

Jonathan Coachman believes the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 could end without a proper winner.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman suggested a scenario where Brock Lesnar could return and take Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk out of the picture. This could lead to a Lesnar-Heyman reunion.

Ad

"I think there's one way that this thing could end without a 'winner.' That I should have clarified. And you guys know what I've said many times here on the show. If Brock Lesnar shows up and he cleans house, and Paul Heyman leaves with Brock Lesnar, that would be the greatest finish to night one that you could ever write in your life."

Ad

On the go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns shoved Heyman during the final segment of the show. Moments later, a huge brawl between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins broke out, with The Visionary standing tall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More