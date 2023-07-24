Watch: Roman Reigns tries to humiliate WWE Hall of Famer at recent live event

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest heel in WWE today, and the undisputed champion has done a tremendous job in embracing his villainous side. The same was displayed at a recent live event where the Tribal Chief tried to rip off Rey Mysterio's mask in front of the latter's home crowd in Mexico.

Reigns made a rare appearance at this Saturday's live event in Mexico City, which was pushed under the company's "SuperShow" branding. The Head of the Tabe put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Rey Mysterio in the main event.

While Rey has failed to beat Roman in their previous encounters, he came fairly close this time and almost had the Samoan beat when Dominik Mysterio came out to spoil the party. The 26-year-old stopped the referee from counting, and the distraction allowed Roman Reigns to deliver a spear to retain his title.

During the match, The Tribal Chief also tried to pull off the Luchador's mask, garnering a lot of heat from the live crowd. However, he was unsuccessful in his task.

roman reigns trying to pull off rey mysterio's mask, his live event videos were definitely missed

For those who don't know, a luchador's mask is considered sacred in Mexican wrestling, and it is highly disrespectful if someone tries to take off that mask.

What else happened at the WWE SuperShow in Mexico City besides Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio?

The WWE SuperShow in Mexico City, Mexico, was live from the CDMX Arena on Saturday, July 22. The event was stacked with multiple title matches and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown.

Besides Roman Reigns making a rare title defense, the show featured a huge champion vs. champion match as Seth Rollins locked horns with Dominik Mysterio. Rhea Ripley and Asuka also defended their respective titles in separate triple-threat bouts.

Roman Reigns' next title defense will be at SummerSlam, where he will face Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat. The bout was made on SmackDown last Friday and will see the cousins face other in singles match after nearly three years.

