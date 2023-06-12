[Watch] Roman Reigns twerks alongside Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in animated post

Roman Reigns can be seen twerking alongside Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in an animated post on Instagram.

The Tribal Chief is the current and longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion. His last match was for the Tag Team Championship in which he teamed up with his Bloodline partner Solo Sikoa against the current champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The Undisputed Champion can be seen twerking to a funny song in a video posted on Instagram, with Brock Lesnar playing the trombone and Goldberg dancing as well.

Recently WWE celebrated Roman Reigns' 1000 days as champion. He has managed to beat a lot of superstars during his title run, including Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

Jim Cornette raised concerns over Roman Reigns' Undisputed Championship title

Jim Cornette talked about Roman Reigns' Undisputed Championship title in his Jim Cornette Experience podcast. He said that Roman couldn't be called the Undisputed Champion when Seth Rollins is also the current Heavyweight Champion.

"Triple H presented Roman with the brand new Undisputed Universal Title belt. So the two belts that he had before had the big W with a blue background and the big W with a black background and now this one looks exactly the same except it's a big W with a gold background. [...] But also is he the Undisputed Universal Champion? Isn't Seth Rollins disputing that because he's the new World Heavyweight Champion?" the veteran manager wondered.

The Bloodline was disrupted when Jimmy Uso kicked Roman in the face at the Night of Champions. Recently, Solo Sikoa went against his brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso. He chose Roman over them and hit Jimmy with a Samoan Spike.

Jey Uso was about the win the United States Championship on this week's SmackDown but Pretty Deadly came to attack him. His brother Jimmy came to help him but mistakenly kicked his own brother which cost him the title.

There is a lot going on in the Bloodline. It's up to Jey to make up his mind who he wants to support between his brother Jimmy and Roman Reigns.

