[WATCH] Samantha Irvin receives huge ovation from WWE fans at Backlash France

The ring announcer plays an important role in a WWE match, and arguably no other name has done justice to that position more than Samantha Irvin.

During the closing moments of WrestleMania Sunday last month, among plenty of nuances, one detail was Samantha's voice breaking while announcing Cody Rhodes' victory. Much like literally everyone watching the show live in the arena and those at home, she was ecstatic and it was a genuine moment.

She is a consistent performer on WWE programming and was part of Backlash France this past Saturday night. The crowd inside LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, serenaded her post-show, showing respect for her work.

Check out a clip below:

Backlash France was a success for WWE, albeit the show did not have a great buildup to it, according to many fans of the program. Perhaps the post-WrestleMania month did not carry the momentum forward in the best way possible, but Backlash proved once again that a red-hot crowd can help mesmerize a good match card to great.

Renowned ring announcer David Penzer highlights the WWE star's achievement

Samantha Irvin has long been doing something that has not been done before, according to David Penzer.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted recently, Penzer pointed to how Samantha brings character to the words while announcing. In doing so, she also makes sure that it fits for the wrestler she is introducing. This is a new trick that Irvin has managed to pull off which makes her work incredibly special:

"I had pointed her [Samantha Irvin] out on Twitter like 8 months before WrestleMania. She has found a way to do something that has never been done, and you would know this better than I Bill because you have seen a lot more ring announcers. But to me she has been able, and I am not talking about her crying at the end of Cody's match, I am talking about her introducing the matches. She has found a way to put emotion into ring announcing that I don't think I have ever heard."

Samantha Irvin's real-life fiance, Ricochet, is an active member of the RAW roster, who became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion this past weekend.