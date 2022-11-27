[Watch] Sami Zayn blasts journalist whose phone ringtone went off at the Survivor Series WarGames post-show press conference

Sami Zayn wasn't happy one bit after a journalist's phone went off at the Survivor Series WarGames post-show press conference.

Zayn played a crucial role in The Bloodline's victory over The Brawling Brutes. The 40-minute instant classic ended with Roman Reigns and company standing tall over the babyfaces.

Shortly after the main event, Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman appeared at the Survivor Series WarGames post-show press conference. At one point during the press conference, a journalist's phone ringtone went off while Zayn was answering questions. Zayn wasn't thrilled with the same and reacted accordingly:

"You couldn't turn your phone off?" asked Zayn angrily.

Zayn has done quite possibly the best work of his pro-wrestling career over the past few months. His storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline continued tonight at Survivor Series WarGames, and it didn't disappoint fans one bit.

The Tribal Chief heaped praise on Zayn in the past, and here's what the latter had to say about it:

“I did hear it and I did go up to him and I said, ‘I really appreciate that, I’m honored that you view me in that light and it would be nice to work together.’ We had talked a little bit about the possibility of doing some on-screen stuff because I get the rub from being on-screen with him, it hypes the fan investment in me and gets them to see me on a higher level."

Zayn then explained how he helped Reigns' character as well:

“For him, I do think there are some benefits as well because I provide a foil for him that allows him, as a character, to let his guard down a little bit and we can see a different side of Roman Reigns. Not only him personally, but I think any performer wants to add that level of depth to the character so you’re not just one thing." [H/T WrestleTalk]

The WWE Universe is quite excited to find out what's next for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline on SmackDown. For now, though, Zayn is on cloud nine following The Bloodline's massive victory at Survivor Series WarGames.

