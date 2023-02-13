WATCH: Sami Zayn faces unique challenge ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn will headline WWE Elimination Chamber on February 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the latter's world championships.

Ahead of what seems to be his most important match to date, the former Honorary Uce faced a unique challenge alongside Ariel Helwani.

Sami Zayn tried his hand at baking cupcakes with the sports journalist. He admitted to having been a while since he last cooked, owing to his commitment to the Stamford-based promotion and being mostly on the road. However, it is well known that Zayn is a huge fan of The Great British Bake Off show.

Despite being mostly puzzled at what he is doing, the #1 contender is seen having a ton of fun. Evidently, he even managed to pull off some decent baking.

You can watch the entire video here.

Fans react to the WWE Superstar baking cupcakes

Whilst BT Sport posted the above video with the headline 'A true kitchen disaster-class from the WWE Superstar,' Sami Zayn and Ariel Helwani's attempt at baking cupcakes was well-received by fans, some of whom tweeted the following:

Since Zayn decided to go against the wishes of The Head of the Table at the Royal Rumble, he faced the music in the form of a brutal assault by the remaining members of The Bloodline.

Jey Uso, however, retreated from his disgruntled stablemates. The tag team champion returned to Friday Night SmackDown this past week and successfully defended the titles alongside Jimmy Uso against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

In a backstage segment, Sami and Jey were seen doing a fist bump after the former "acknowledged" the latter.

It remains to be seen whether Jey Uso will stand by his friend or if a betrayal is inevitable, leading to the return of Kevin Owens, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the Rumble event's main event.

