Watch: Sami Zayn goes crazy during The Bloodline's entrance on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn busted a move or two during The Bloodline's entrance on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Honorary Uce was set for a "big night" on SmackDown, but unfortunately, it didn't come to fruition. Sami was told to look nice for Roman Reigns' return and he arrived on Friday with a trimmed beard and a new hairdo.

The Bloodline made their way to the ring at the conclusion of SmackDown but were interrupted by John Cena on the Titantron. Cena revealed that he will be teaming up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE SmackDown of the year on December 30th.

A wrestling fan took to Twitter to upload a video of Sami Zayn going crazy during The Bloodline's entrance this past Friday night. The Honorary Uce can be seen dancing around as Roman Reigns' theme plays and each member of The Bloodline is introduced.

A wrestling fan took to Twitter to upload a video of Sami Zayn going crazy during The Bloodline's entrance.



Dutch Mantell believes WWE will stretch the Sami Zayn storyline

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch praised WWE for doing a "masterful" job with the storyline and said that the company will likely stretch it until WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I think they're gonna stretch it on. They've done a masterful job with it. Because here we are, I've been in the business for 50 years and I'm talking about it, they've done well. I like to see angles they can pull the trigger on at any time. Say, if their whole roster fell over and they need an angle, go to Sami. And he would do a good job. I like the job they've done with him." [25:55 - 26:32]

Although Sami's big night didn't go as planned this past Friday, the Honorary Uce proved his worth to The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the final episode of SmackDown this year.

Do you think Sami Zayn will betray The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

