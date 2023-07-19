WATCH: Sami Zayn introduced a new song for top champion after RAW went off the air, Seth Rollins got involved

Sami Zayn introduced a new song for his tag team partner and fellow Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens after RAW went off the air.

Monday Night RAW's stellar main event saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn put their RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The two teams locked horns in an epic, fast-paced, and grueling title bout that earned "This is Awesome" chants from fans.

KO and Zayn successfully defended their gold to close the show. After RAW went off the air, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins joined the top babyfaces inside the ring to thank fans in the live audience.

At this point, Zayn revealed how much he admired the WWE Universe singing Seth Rollins' theme song throughout his matches and segments. The Master Strategist then said he had created a new number for Kevin Owens and his recent anger issues using The Architect's signature tune as his inspiration.

Sami Zayn then rallied the crowd to sing, "Kevin gonna be so angry," as KO buried his face in his hands while seated at the top turnbuckle. Seth Rollins was quick to jump into the mix, followed by the entire arena joining in on the chant.

Zayn and Rollins also danced a little, adding flair to the song. Then came the moment of truth when Sami asked KO if he liked the melody. Owens walked up to his tag team partner, looking ready to blow up, but just rushed to hug his best friend as he said, "I love it."

You can watch the full video of Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins signing the new Kevin Owens song below:

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle

went off the air

pic.twitter.com/yXWCwmBvga Sami Zayn sang a song to Kevin Owens after #WWERaw went off the air

Backstage reports claim Sami Zayn won't get a "major push" in WWE

Sami Zayn is one of the biggest babyfaces in the company and one of the best performers on the roster since his time in The Bloodline. However, Dave Meltzer has reported that the fan-favorite superstar is unlikely to get a major push in WWE.

The report claims Zayn was viewed as one of those superstars who got over by a fluke. It was further asserted that WWE doesn't see potential in Zayn past a certain level and believes he wouldn't last if he got beyond the aforementioned level. The report received significant backlash on social media, with fans claiming that the champion in question has been incredible in his current role.