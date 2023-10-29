WATCH: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso share a wholesome moment at WWE show

At a recent WWE live event in Germany, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso shared a wholesome moment.

Zayn and Jey are former Bloodline stablemates and had a very dynamic relationship during their time in the faction. Earlier this year, both men betrayed Roman Reigns, quitting The Bloodline.

During a recent WWE show in Germany, Zayn and Jey recalled their days together in The Bloodline as they did their famous handshake.

Check out the clip of Zayn and Jey doing their handshake at a WWE live event:

Konnan believes WWE failed to elevate Sami Zayn during his feud with Roman Reigns

Earlier this year, at the Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn turned his back on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

At the Elimination Chamber PLE in Canada, Zayn unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

According to wrestling veteran Konnan, WWE failed to elevate the former Honorary Uce during his feud with Reigns. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, he said:

"They protected Roman Reigns so good and they know sooner or later he's gonna have to lose. Whoever it is, is gonna go to the next level. Let's say you really, really wanted to give Sami Zayn that push that he should've had because he was hot. He ain't as hot anymore. If he went there and he beat Reigns, you got a star. LA Knight goes in there and beats Roman Reigns, you got a star or one of the Usos goes in there and beats his cousin. He's in a position right now to make the next star."

Zayn is now back to being a singles wrestler, with Kevin Owens jumping ship to SmackDown. Meanwhile, Jey Uso has been teaming up with Cody Rhodes. The duo recently lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to The Judgment Day.

