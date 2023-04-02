[WATCH] Sami Zayn's old WWE rival boos him during WrestleMania 39 Night 1 main event

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens made history at WWE WrestleMania 39. Sami's former opponent Johnny Knoxville was in attendance to boo the former’s achievement at the SoFi Stadium.

Zayn and Knoxville had a rivalry in WWE last year that saw them take things to the ring at WrestleMania 38. Zayn worked well with the 52-year-old Hollywood star and put on an entertaining contest that saw him come out on the losing end.

At this year’s 'Mania, Sami Zayn turned his fortunes around by main eventing the first night alongside Kevin Owens. The two best friends defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the show.

Johnny Knoxville watched Owens and Zayn perform from the upper deck at 'Mania and trolled fans while getting the "Sami Sucks" chants going. He booed his former rival and made it clear that he still didn’t like him.

Knoxville won the Anything Goes Match at last year’s ‘Mania, but it looks like he is still bitter at The Master Strategist.

Sami Zayn’s wife was also in attendance at WWE WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn has kept his personal life private for most of his WWE career. Fans fully got to know his wife and child for the first time during his rivalry and match against Roman Reigns at the 2023 Elimination Chamber.

His wife came out to support him at WrestleMania 39 once again, and this time she was not disappointed. She saw her husband and KO give their best in the ring and kicked out many finishers. In the end, they emerged victorious.

After Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to win the Undisputed Tag Team titles, they approached the former’s wife and hugged her in a heartfelt moment.

It was one of the greatest main events in recent history that saw two best friends finish the story and win the tag team championships against all odds.

