Watch - Seth Rollins and former WrestleMania main eventer do a little dance inside the ring

The holiday mood seems to be kicking in for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, as the couple closed out WWE's last live event of the year with a little dance.

The Visionary was in a steel cage match against The Judgment Day member Finn Balor during a WWE live event in Toronto, Canada. The two former Universal Champions went toe-to-toe during the match, and Balor seemed to have the advantage with the numbers game.

The cage did not stop Rhea Ripley from causing distractions throughout the match. She slammed the door on Rollins for a nearfall by Finn.

As The Eradicator entered the ring and assaulted Rollins, Becky's music played, and she rushed to the ring with a Kendo Stick. She landed several shots on Ripley before planting her with the Manhandle Slam. This allowed Seth to pin Balor for the win.

After the match, Rollins and Lynch thanked the fans for an amazing year. Seth then asked for his theme music to be played, and the duo presented a dance for the fans as they sang the song in unison.

Seth Rollins is WWE's Workhorse of the Year 2022

In a recent poll conducted by WWE on FOX, fans voted Seth Rollins as the Workhorse of the Year 2022. Despite some heavy losses, The Architect had a stellar year in terms of big match moments.

Rollins started the year with a DQ win over Roman Reigns in a singles encounter for the Universal Championship. Despite the win, the title did not change hands due to the champion's advantage.

Following that, he went on to have some bangers with Cody Rhodes. In fact, his brutal matchup with Cody inside Hell in a Cell was voted as Match of the Year in the same poll.

What do you think lies ahead for the Visionary in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes