[Watch] Six-time Women's Champion tears up while watching Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Night of Champions

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were two of the most over stars at the recently concluded WWE Night of Champions PLE. The duo received a huge pop from the Saudi Arabia crowd before the match, and the beautiful moment even made Becky Lynch emotional.

The Man is one of Zayn's closest friends on the WWE roster and was also overwhelmed with emotions when the latter won the Tag Team Championship against The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

Sami and Owens wrestled for the very first time in Saudi Arabia this year at Night of Champions. The two – especially Zayn – were treated like megastars by the local fans. The Canadian stars did not disappoint their supporters as they picked up a victory against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the latest PLE.

The duo's reception by the live crowd also made Becky Lynch emotional as she can be seen tearing up in a recent behind-the-scenes video released by WWE. You can check it out by clicking here.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch embracing after Sami won the Tag-Titles in the main event of #WrestleMania 39 Night 1 last night Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch embracing after Sami won the Tag-Titles in the main event of #WrestleMania 39 Night 1 last night ❤️ https://t.co/WfgebFnpn7

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have new adversaries in WWE

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline over the last few months. However, the heel faction finally collapsed at Night of Champions, and it seems like the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will be moving to a new rivalry.

They were confronted by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci on RAW this week, which was followed by a match between Imperium and Alpha Academy. After a victory over Gable and Otis, the European stars made it clear that they intend to take the titles off Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

"You know, for somebody with the passion for this sport that Ludwig and I have, it's been really hard to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walk around with those tag team titles for the last two months. It's long overdue that these titles are held by somebody that represents this sport the way it needs to be represented. With honor, dignity, and respect. It's time that these titles come home to Imperium," Vinci said.

Roman @rraing66

#WWERaw

Imperium against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. I'm on this boat. Imperium against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. I'm on this boat.#WWERawhttps://t.co/wFnrrw0XJD

WWE will next be heading to London for the Money in the Bank premium live event. With Roman Reigns dealing with the implosion of The Bloodline, it seems like Ludwig and Vinci are going to face the Tag Team Champions at the historic event.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes