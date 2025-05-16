[WATCH] Solo Sikoa caught breaking character at WWE Backlash 

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has become one of the most vicious heels in the company ever since he formed the new Bloodline. However, he was seen breaking character in a recent backstage video.

At the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event, Jacob Fatu put his United States Championship on the line against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal Four-Way Match. At one point during the contest, The Megastar was about to deliver an elbow drop from the second rope through the commentary table onto The Samoan Werewolf.

However, Solo Sikoa intervened and pulled his stablemate off the desk. Moments later, Jeff Cobb made his debut and assaulted Knight. Ultimately, Jacob Fatu retained his title.

On Instagram, WWE recently uploaded a video of Fatu, Cobb, and Sikoa heading backstage. After the United States Champion delivered a fierce and uniquely styled promo while walking toward Gorilla Position, it caused The Street Champion to break character. Solo Sikoa was briefly caught sneaking a laugh behind Jeff Cobb's back.

Check out the video below:

Absent WWE star sends message after Solo Sikoa brings in Jeff Cobb

Bronson Reed last competed in November 2024. He teamed up with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga to collide with Sami Zayn, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in the Men's WarGames Match. Unfortunately, The Aus-zilla sustained an ankle injury due to a high-risk maneuver and has since been on the road to recovery.

Nevertheless, after Solo Sikoa introduced Jeff Cobb at Backlash, Bronson Reed shared his reaction on social media. The 36-year-old WWE Superstar raised his "ones" to the sky, referencing his strong allegiance to the new Bloodline.

For those unaware, Fatu and Cobb have crossed paths in the past during their time on the independent circuit. This history has surely raised tension between the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief and The Samoan Werewolf.

It remains to be seen how the storyline unfolds in the coming weeks, especially with the friction between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

