Watch: Solo Sikoa hides his face after breaking character during a recent appearance on WWE programming

Solo Sikoa has been one of the most intimidating stars in WWE since he joined The Bloodline last year. However, the former NXT star was caught breaking character on camera during a recent appearance on UpUpDownDown.

UpUpDownDown is a gaming YouTube channel founded in 2015 and owned by WWE. It boasts over two million subscribers and is run and hosted by gaming aficionado Xavier Woods.

Solo Sikoa recently joined Woods on UpUpDownDown to play as himself in a modded Tekkenn 7. The star was amused by his character's entry and tried hard to control his laughter. As he was unable to do so, the Bloodline member attempted to hide his face from the camera.

Check out the clip below:

pau @316REIGNS solo breaking character is too funny solo breaking character is too funny 😭 https://t.co/NG3spuQ2kc

While Solo has always tried to maintain kayfabe, this isn't the first time he has been caught breaking the character. The Samoan star recently faced off against Rey Mysterio on RAW, where he defeated the veteran.

While executing the pinfall on Mysterio, multiple fans noticed Sikoa leaning to say "thank you" to the WWE Hall of Famer for putting him over.

Solo Sikoa has been on a rapid ascend in WWE

It has been less than two years since Solo Sikoa debuted for the Stamford-based promotion on NXT 2.0, but the Samoan is already an established star on the main roster.

The 30-year-old has been a constant thorn in the side for anyone who has tried to cross The Bloodline since he first appeared on the main roster at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Despite being the latest member to join the group, Sikoa is currently the one most trusted by Roman Reigns. The Enforcer has also helped Reigns retain the title against many opponents, including Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Solo Sikoa main evented the last RAW and SmackDown, securing victories against Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle. The Enforcer has also vowed to take care of The Judgment Day's "Bad Bunny problem" after Roman Reigns engineered a deal between the two factions.

