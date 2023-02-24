[Watch]: The Miz slapped by wife in hilarious video about married life

The Miz was slapped viciously by his wife Maryse Mizanin in a hilarious video about married life.

The relationship between WWE superstars Miz and Maryse has been a topic of intrigue for fans and critics alike. With their shared passion for the wrestling industry and undeniable chemistry both in and out of the ring, the couple have captured the hearts of many.

From their beginnings as colleagues in WWE, to their eventual romantic relationship and marriage, The Miz and Maryse have remained a constant source of fascination for wrestling fans around the world.

Through their successful careers and personal milestones, they have continued to inspire and entertain their fans. Thus, solidifying their place as one of the most beloved couples in the world of sports entertainment.

Their chemistry is undeniable, which was quite evident in a recent video posted on Instagram. In the video, The Miz taps his wife from behind and she laughs it off. The second time he does, Maryse gets a little bit more irritated. However, when the A-Lister repeats the move again, she knocks him to the ground with a vicious slap. Her caption indicated that the video was a bit about married life through the years.

"Married life," she captioned the video.

You can check out the post below:

The Miz recently shared a throwback photo to commemorate his second WWE Championship win

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2021, The Miz successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. The cash-in came after the latter was ambushed by Bobby Lashley to win his second WWE Championship.

The A-Lister recently took to Twitter to remember the incident from two years ago in a throwback post.

"Two years ago….," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

The two-time Grand Slam Champion is set to host a special edition of Miz TV this week on RAW where he will announce what was in the envelope that Maryse gave him. Given his personality, it should make for a great segment.

What did you make of Miz getting slapped by his wife? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes