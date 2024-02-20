[WATCH] The Rock sends message ahead of WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock officially joined The Bloodline.

The heel turn was so entertaining that the live crowd in Salt Lake City, Utah, began to cheer The Great One. Moreover, fans on social media began raving about his courage to play the bad guy in the pro-wrestling world when he has a lot of business ventures outside WWE.

Earlier today on Instagram, The Rock shared a video talking about NASCAR's annual Daytona 500. He claimed that he is "pumped" about a lot of things, particularly the beginning of a new season.

Check out The Rock's new Instagram post below:

"Sun is out in Daytona baby!!! ☀️ 🌊 🌴 🏁 You can FEEL the energy & mana 🏟️ 💥LFG!! And God bless 🦉😜 #DAYTONA500 #GrandMarshall #PeoplesChamp," The Rock captioned his post.

It was reported earlier this month that The Rock is "100% performing" at WrestleMania XL, although his opponent hasn't been revealed. Many speculate a tag team contest in the main event of Night One, featuring The Brahma Bull, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL

A few scenarios were thrown into the mix by former WWE Champion Big E involving The Rock on The Grandest Stage in April.

Whether Seth Rollins tags alongside Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns remains to be seen. However, he is booked for the Show of Shows nonetheless. The Visionary will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match in Australia this Saturday night.

Drew McIntyre was the first man to qualify for the contest. A few days ago, he spoke extensively about CM Punk's injury and how that means the Scotsman will receive a title shot at WrestleMania XL. McIntyre also added that the opportunity was his to begin with before Punk came along and jumped the line.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins and The Rock square off in some fashion at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below!