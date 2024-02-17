[WATCH] The Rock teases fighting a fan after WWE SmackDown goes off the air

Tonight's episode of SmackDown saw The Rock make his first WWE appearance as a heel since 2003. It was as electric as one would expect from The Great One, who seemed to be all in on his upcoming run as a villain.

The Hollywood megastar cut a strong promo that insulted the fans in Salt Lake City before declaring that he is a part of The Bloodline. As SmackDown went off the air, the WWE legend was seen breaking character. He interacted with several fans in the front row while the rest of The Bloodline had already left for backstage.

However, one interaction, closely captured from ringside, saw The Rock threaten to fight a fan before holding back his hand and letting out a smile.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how long he will remain a heel. The People's Champion left a couple of damning hints about his eventual babyface turn, which would see him betray Roman Reigns. Whether that happens at or after WrestleMania 40 remains to be seen.

The Rock's massive pitch for the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One

Following his heel turn, The Great One is no longer facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, he will still be a part of The Show of Shows. One match The Rock can have features The Tribal Chief, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins in a tag team environment, following several hints over the past two weeks.

Expand Tweet

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Hollywood megastar himself pitched the tag team match for Night One of WrestleMania. If that happens, Reigns, Rhodes, and Rollins will all be performing double duty over the weekend.

The Visionary is yet to find out his challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, with six men competing for that spot in an Elimination Chamber Match. Drew McIntyre is the favorite to win and face Seth Rollins, while Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will do battle on their second straight 'Mania main event.

What will The Rock do at WrestleMania 40? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE