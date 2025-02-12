WATCH: The Usos react to being featured on the cover of WWE 2K25

The Usos shared a heartfelt reaction after learning that they were featured on the cover of WWE 2K25. The highly anticipated video game is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2025.

The account "WWEGames" on Instagram shared a video featuring Jimmy and Jey Uso as they revealed the covers for the upcoming game. Roman Reigns is the cover athlete for the standard version of the game, but there is also a Bloodline Edition available for purchase.

The Usos were thrilled to see they were featured on the cover, and Jimmy Uso noted that dreams come true. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

"Making the #WWE2K25 cover reveal a family affair with The Usos 🤙 Drop a YEET if you’re feeling these covers 🙌," he wrote.

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month and earned a title match at WrestleMania 41. Gunther attacked The Yeet Master during his entrance this past Monday night on RAW, and Uso responded by selecting the World Heavyweight Champion as his opponent at The Show of Shows later this year in Las Vegas.

Former WWE writer suggests Jimmy Uso gets involved in Jey Uso's storyline ahead of WrestleMania

Vince Russo recently pitched an interesting idea for The Usos on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that Gunther should target Jimmy Uso and try to get him jealous of his brother's success. The two brothers squared off last year at WrestleMania XL in a singles match, with Main Event Jey emerging victorious.

"Bro, I could tell you. You know how they have gone to the well so many times where so and so is trying to talk so and so into [thinking] you don't need them anymore? We've seen that a million times. If you were ever going to do that to put a different spin on things, you would have Gunther in Jimmy Uso's head. How does it feel to be the older brother and in your younger brother's spotlight? This would actually be where it would make sense," Russo said. [From 15:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Gunther got the better of Jey Uso last month and successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against the 39-year-old at Saturday Night's Main Event. Only time will tell if Uso can capture the title from The Ring General at WWE WrestleMania 41.

