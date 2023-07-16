[WATCH] "This is harassment!!!" - Omos gets confronted at the airport, the WWE giant reacts

Omos is arguably a special attraction talent in WWE who has been missing from TV these days. The Nigerian Giant, however, has been in the news for his comical feud with social media influencer, QueenzFlip, who recently taunted the WWE star at the airport and demanded a match.

As reported last week, Omos was spotted backstage at the SmackDown episode from Madison Square Garden and, interestingly enough, got into an altercation with QueenzFlip.

The 35-year-old entertainer questioned Omos about his WrestleMania loss to Brock Lesnar, which visibly annoyed the massive star.

QueenzFlip even claimed he was kicked out of MSG and is far from being done with his rivalry with one of WWE's most intimidating talents. He bumped into Omos at the airport and hilariously called him out for a meeting inside the squared circle.

Omos could barely keep up as he looked amused by QueenzFlip's challenge. You can check out the clip below, to which Omos responded, jokingly claiming he was a victim of harassment:

"This is harassment!!!" wrote Omos in the comments of the post.

Not only does QueenzFlip want to wrestle Omos, but he also wants to take him on in a Hardcore match with no rules, which doesn't sound like the smartest decision.

Omos has not wrestled in a televised WWE match for 70+ days

While the seven-foot superstar has been competing on the house show circuit, with his most recent match happening on June 25th, he has not done the same on TV in more than two months.

Omos had a surprising singles match with Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023, and the trend of him losing when it mattered the most continued.

After suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania, the former RAW Tag Team Champion is currently amongst the handful of stars who are free agents and can appear on any brand.

WWE has seemingly chosen to use Omos sparingly, and given the support he has from some of wrestling's greatest, he will have a bright future in the company.

Could the 29-year-old star return to become the bodyguard of a major star? Read more about the possibility here.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here