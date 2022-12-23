[Watch] Top female WWE Superstar shockingly 'kidnaps' Byron Saxton

It seems like Byron Saxton won't be spending this Christmas with his family as a top female star has kidnapped the WWE announcer. As we had reported earlier, Nikki Cross shared an image of her dragging a shocked Saxton, and we now have a full clip of what happened backstage.

Cross hasn't been her usual self ever since making her TV return on the October 24th episode of RAW. The former Women's Champion has ditched the "Almost a Superhero" gimmick and is gradually returning to her old Sanity character.

It has been visibly difficult to control Nikki Cross in recent weeks, and Byron Saxton got a first-hand experience of her craziness this week. As you can see in the video below, Cross had no trouble overpowering Saxton as she laughed manically while pulling the commentator toward a mysterious doorway. Byron's over-the-top expressions make the whole moment even better!

How did Byron Saxton react to getting 'kidnapped' by former WWE Women's Champion Nikki Cross?

Byron Saxton would have never anticipated getting ambushed by Nikki Cross, but he, unfortunately, had to go through the entire ordeal during the festive season.

While the WWE interviewer took some time to respond, he had the following to say in the aftermath of Cross' attack as he looks for a competent "trauma therapist."

"Anyone have recommendations on a good trauma therapist?? Asking for a friend….." wrote Byron Saxton on Nikki Cross' Instagram post.

Of course, the hilarious incident featuring Byron Saxton and Nikki Cross is all part of an elaborate kayfabe plan to accentuate her new on-screen character. The 33-year-old star has been with WWE since 2016 and has been repackaged a few times already by the creative team.

Cross rose to prominence as part of the Sanity faction before later beginning her main roster run in a tag team with Alexa Bliss. While the superhero experiment led to her first women's title reign in WWE, the gimmick clearly didn't stand the test of time, as she is back to being the performer she was during her NXT days.

Cross recently even teased the reunion of Sanity amidst rumors of another former superstar's return. You can read more on that right here.

