[WATCH] Triple H's backstage interaction with Logan Paul at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has released footage of a brief interaction between Logan Paul and Triple H backstage at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Paul, the 29th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match, lasted almost 11 minutes before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes. The 27-year-old also produced a viral moment when he and Ricochet collided in mid-air after leaping from one side of the ring to the other.

In a video on WWE's Instagram page, Paul jokingly questioned what he was doing ahead of his first Royal Rumble match:

"The craziest business on Earth. I swear to God, this is the craziest business on Earth. How am I here? What am I doing? What am I doing here?!"

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H approached Paul as he waited to enter the match. He shook hands with the YouTube sensation and told him to "kick some a** out there."

What else did Logan Paul say before the Royal Rumble?

Saturday's event was Logan Paul's first WWE appearance since he main-evented Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns on November 5, 2022. He sprained his meniscus and MCL during the match against Reigns, but recovered quicker than expected to return at the Royal Rumble.

Paul also admitted to WWE cameras that he felt nervous before stepping through the curtain in front of over 51,000 people:

"First and foremost, I'm grateful because I was able to come back from a pretty bad injury. But also I'm nervous because of that. It's just been a minute. But it's good, it's good, nerves are good. I just have to have fun."

Another notable incident in the match came when Paul eliminated Seth Rollins. The four-time WWE World Champion refused to comment when he was asked about the elimination in a backstage interview on this week's RAW.

The Royal Rumble moment prompted speculation that WWE could book Paul vs. Rollins at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.

