[Watch] Triple H, The Undertaker, and other big WWE names land in Australia ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is only three days away, and wrestling legends such as Triple H, The Undertaker, and others have already reached Perth, Australia.

The action-packed premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, February 24, at Optus Stadium in Perth. WWE stars Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will compete in the traditional six-man Chamber match. The bout's winner will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Naomi will be locked inside the Chamber as part of the women's contest. One of these stars will receive a shot at the Women's World Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Elimination Chamber 2024 holds special meaning for Rhea Ripley as the show will take place in her home country. The Eradicator is set to defend her title against Nia Jax on the show. Meanwhile, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day will square off against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Ahead of the Saturday night event, The Deadman, The Game, The Viper, and The All Mighty were spotted at an airport in Perth.

Major WWE Superstars will not compete at Elimination Chamber 2024

Cody Rhodes bested 29 superstars to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match and punched his ticket to The Show of Shows. However, The American Nightmare went through a rough patch to reclaim his spot from The Rock, as the latter also wanted to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief is not scheduled to compete at the premium live event in Australia. Meanwhile, Rhodes and Seth Rollins will appear at Elimination Chamber on The Grayson Waller Effect.

CM Punk was injured during Royal Rumble 2024. Before being hurt, he was scheduled to attend the premium live event in Australia. He recently underwent surgery and is expected to be sidelined for months.

Months ago, Reigns vs. The Rock was rumored to go down at Elimination Chamber. However, the Hollywood megastar recently joined The Bloodline, creating a new twist in the intriguing storyline.

