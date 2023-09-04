Watch: Trish Stratus has a NSFW reaction to rude fan at WWE Payback

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus had some choice words for a fan during WWE Payback last night in Pittsburgh.

The 47-year-old battled Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match to begin the premium live event. Their rivalry began at Night of Champions in May and finally culminated at Payback. Lynch defeated Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match in the main event of this past Monday's RAW and followed it up with an impressive victory over Trish Stratus at Payback.

A video has surfaced online of Stratus addressing a fan in the front row. The fan was chanting that Stratus was going to lose and she had a hilarious response. Stratus can be seen approaching a fan and telling him to "shut the f*** up" in the video below.

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch claimed Trish Stratus was insecure ahead of WWE Payback

Trish Stratus betrayed Becky Lynch and Lita in April, and it led to an incredibly long rivalry that finally concluded at Payback.

After Lynch picked up the victory, Zoey Stark entered the cage and started arguing with Stratus. Stark hit the legend with the Z360 and left her in the ring after the match. The 29-year-old debuted as Stratus' protege at Night of Champions but their partnership came to an end last night.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch claimed that Stratus was insecure because she is not the greatest female superstar of all time.

"I think it is just an insecurity. I think when it comes to Trish Stratus, she is so scared that time is passing her by. You look at the business, and you look at the women's division, and how everybody is progressing. Everybody is getting better. Everybody is tightening their game, and she's left in history. At WWE, for years, for decades, we've said that Trish Stratus is the greatest female wrestler we've ever had. Now, obviously, it's been proven that that's not true," said Lynch. [From 54:31 - 55:03]

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch was confronted by NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton during a backstage interview last night at WWE Payback. It will be interesting to see if The Man attempts to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career in the weeks ahead.

Would you be interested in a rivalry between Lynch and Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here